Trauma centre chief: Lessons should be learned from Jean McConville case

By Press Association
Sunday, November 17, 2019 - 11:35 AM

Lessons need to be learned from the Jean McConville case, the head of Northern Ireland’s largest victims group has said.

The Wave Trauma Centre helps survivors and relatives of those killed from across the community and across Northern Ireland.

It has been supporting the children of Ms McConville.

Chief executive Sandra Peake said: “For too long this story has been hidden, that was one of the strategies adopted through the years to keep this story hidden, to hide the bodies and to ensure the stories did not come out.”

She said a public inquiry was needed because over time more information had emerged but the family still had many questions.

“They had no-one to advocate for them when they were children, the (Bell) case showed that there was information available from the church that the family had never had.”

Ms Peake said there was material held by social services but it took some time to get it.

This is a story that should be public - for too long it was hidden

She said: “There needs to be a full encompassing, a public inquiry should encompass all the various parties that engaged or did not engage with the family at the time.

“This is a story that should be public – for too long it was hidden.

“As a society we need to acknowledge that what happened was wrong to Jean McConville and her children… we need to ensure that the lessons are clearly learned and nothing like this is repeated again.

“To do that there needs to be a full inquiry that provides all that information; the family should not be drip-fed information, it should come together in a comprehensive process in which they have full confidence.”

Ms Peake said time has shown that letting sleeping dogs lie did not work.

She added: “All that happens is that information comes out in different ways and all we are doing is passing it on to the next generation.

“Why continue to hand the trauma to the next generation, this is the generation that needs it addressed.

“We have done enough damage, we need to stop doing more damage and we need to have it addressed fully.”

Social services wrongly believed IRA abduction victim Jean McConville had “abandoned” her children, her son said.

Michael McConville wants a public inquiry after he was “let down” by child carers, the church, and police he accused of failing to properly investigate his mother’s disappearance.

Her orphaned offspring were not offered counselling, despite having to watch their mother being forced from their west Belfast home in December 1972.

The Provisionals wrongly believed the mother-of-10 was passing on information to the state.

Mr McConville said the trauma from the kidnapping when he was 11 was neverending.

It is a smear on her name

“It is something that will never leave us for the rest of our lives, we are stuck with it every day.

“When we were being put into care one of the social workers turned round and said we were abandoned children.”

He added: “It is a smear on her name.”

She was taken across the border to the Republic, badly beaten and shot in the back of the head.

Her remains were found by a walker in August 2003 on a beach in Co Louth and Mr McConville said forensic opportunities were lost by Irish police.

The case was part of a special investigation established to find the remains of those taken by the IRA and known as the Disappeared.

A condition of that team’s work was that it did not gather forensic information useful to a criminal investigation, to encourage witnesses to come forward.

Ms McConville was found by a walker rather than during a search organised by the investigation; the scene could have been checked for opportunities for prosecution, but was not.

Mr McConville said the information collected by police following the abduction stretched to only two pages.

Jean McConville’s remains were found on a beach in Co Louth (PA)
Jean McConville’s remains were found on a beach in Co Louth (PA)

“They did not think the kidnapping of my mother was important.”

Ivor Bell was recently found not guilty of involvement in the murder, after recordings of him during an oral history project were deemed inadmissible by the court.

Mr McConville wants a public inquiry into his mother’s murder, focusing on alleged lack of support by social services and questions surrounding the Catholic church.

He said he would like to see a judge from outside Northern Ireland leading such a probe.

He added: “We have been let down by everyone.

“We have been let down by the British Government, the Irish Government, let down by the gardai in recent years.”

Former police ombudsman Dame Nuala O’Loan published a report in 2006 which confirmed that police did not investigate her disappearance for 20 years.

Mr McConville said: “As a family we want the truth, we have been told lies from 1972 to the present day.”

