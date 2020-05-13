Transport union calls for Bus Connects project to be scrapped

A transport union is calling for the Dublin Metro and Bus Connects projects to be scrapped because of the coronavirus crisis.

The National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) says the multibillion euro projects should be replaced by lower cost plans.

It also wants staggered opening times for schools and workplaces to allow for social distancing on public transport.

"There is a serious issue here and I think Covid has shown what can happen if we decongested our cities," said Dermot O’Leary, General Secretary of the NBRU.

"We had to do it here because of Covid but it has demonstrated quite clearly that there might be a better way or another way.

"All we are trying to do here is generate a debate."