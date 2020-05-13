News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Transport union calls for Bus Connects project to be scrapped

Transport union calls for Bus Connects project to be scrapped
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 13, 2020 - 08:39 AM

A transport union is calling for the Dublin Metro and Bus Connects projects to be scrapped because of the coronavirus crisis.

The National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) says the multibillion euro projects should be replaced by lower cost plans.

It also wants staggered opening times for schools and workplaces to allow for social distancing on public transport.

"There is a serious issue here and I think Covid has shown what can happen if we decongested our cities," said Dermot O’Leary, General Secretary of the NBRU.

"We had to do it here because of Covid but it has demonstrated quite clearly that there might be a better way or another way.

"All we are trying to do here is generate a debate."

READ MORE

Supreme Court to rule on Gerry Adams prison escape convictions appeal

More on this topic

Public consultation on new Bus Connects plan extendedPublic consultation on new Bus Connects plan extended

Redesign of Dublin's bus network could cost extra €40mRedesign of Dublin's bus network could cost extra €40m

Revised Bus Connects plan promises to increase services by 22%Revised Bus Connects plan promises to increase services by 22%

Revised plans for controversial Bus Connects plan to be unveiledRevised plans for controversial Bus Connects plan to be unveiled


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Bus Connects Plan

More in this Section

Independent TD elected chair of Dáil Covid-19 committeeIndependent TD elected chair of Dáil Covid-19 committee

Four officers injured after cross-border pursuitFour officers injured after cross-border pursuit

We can never forget their heroic efforts: President Higgins leads tributes on International Nurses DayWe can never forget their heroic efforts: President Higgins leads tributes on International Nurses Day

Harris wants new laws introduced to regulate travel into IrelandHarris wants new laws introduced to regulate travel into Ireland


Lifestyle

From chalk paint effects, transforming tiles and display ideas, Sam Wylie-Harris suggests some quick and clever revamps.6 easy DIY projects to bring new life into your home

From Kate Moss in the Nineties to Angelina Jolie wearing a canary yellow dress, the event has always been full of seriously glamorous looks.13 major fashion moments from Cannes Film Festival history

Working from home might seem like an easier option, but there is plenty to learn about using your place of rest as your place of work.Advice on working at home – from people who do it all the time

Garden centres and hardware stores are allowed to re-open next week provided they can allow for correct physical distancing. Peter Dowdall has advice on what to look out forNever before has our outdoor living space been more important to us

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 9, 2020

  • 13
  • 18
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 44
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »