Transport Minister pledges €400,000 to improve Dublin's cycling infrastructure

Transport Minister Shane Ross has today confirmed an extra €400,000 in funding to be spent on Dublin's cycling infrastructure.

The money will be made available for Dublin City Council to invest in safety measures for cyclists.

The funding is to be used to improve safety at 40 key junctions across the city.

Mike McKillen from the Dublin Cycling Campaign said the investment is much-needed.

"So little funding is coming out of the Government for making cycling safer," he said.

"We have to welcome it, and the prospect of reviewing junctions in Dublin City, because the money is earmarked for Dublin City Council, we've been calling for the 10 worst junctions in Dublin City to be upgraded... for the past four years."

- Digital desk