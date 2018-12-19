NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Transport Minister held 'frank' crisis talks to prevent closure of Irish Ferries route

Wednesday, December 19, 2018 - 05:44 PM
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Transport Minister Shane Ross has held "frank" crisis talks with the chief executive of Irish Ferries' parent company in a bid to prevent the closure of the Rosslare to Cherbourg route next spring.

Mr Ross confirmed he has urged the head of Irish Continental Group, Eamon Rothwell, to cancel the closure plans, despite admitting "it is a completely commercial decision" and that "we can't tell him he can't do it".

READ MORE: Leaving Cert to run for an extra two days to eliminate three exams in one day

Speaking on RTE Radio's News at One programme 24 hours after Irish Ferries announced the route will be shut down, Mr Ross said he met with Mr Rothwell to try and prevent the service closure.

However, during the discussion, the Transport Minister said he was told it is a "commercial decision" and that there is little the Government can do to prevent what is happening at this stage.

"I’m worried that Rosslare should not be disadvantaged... It’s very bad for Rosslare, but I can’t interfere with a commercial decision," Mr Ross said.

The Rosslare to Cherbourg route closure has heightened concerns over the impact of Brexit on the south east region, with tourism likely to be particularly hit in any fallout.

Concerns about the closure have been expressed by Labour leader Brendan Howlin and Defence Minister Paul Kehoe, both of whom represent Wexford, with Mr Kehoe insisting the decision "came out of the blue".


Related Articles

ICG shares rise as ferry firm navigates major delays

19,000 people affected by Irish Ferry cancellations to France

More in this Section

Two days added to Leaving Cert schedule 'to ease pressure', Minister confirms

Woman with ovarian cancer sues amid claims she was given incorrect all-clear from breast cancer gene

'They have caused so much destruction and pain': Sister reacts as men sentenced to life in prison for murder

Jury find Donegal councillor not guilty of late night assault


Lifestyle

This is why Rachel McAdams wearing a breast pump on a photo shoot is so incredible

How to know when your cold is something more serious

Why Brussels sprouts are for life, not just for Christmas

Emily Blunt says having children can affect your confidence: Is she right?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 15, 2018

    • 2
    • 9
    • 23
    • 34
    • 35
    • 38
    • 41

Full Lotto draw results »