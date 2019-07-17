News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Transport investment in the east comes at detriment of other regions, report finds

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 17, 2019 - 12:28 PM

Planners have concentrated transport investment in the east of the country to the detriment of other regions.

That is according to a report by on rural transport by an Oireachtas committee due to be launched this afternoon in Co Leitrim.

Major transport projects should aim to create demand rather than just respond to it, according to the Oireachtas Committee on Rural and community development.

The report on rural transport says planners have been putting big projects where the population density demands them, namely in the eastern part of the country.

That is at the detriment of rural areas, it says, and it is reinforcing the dominance of Dublin over regional cities.

It says capital funding should go towards areas where there is less population and that the National Transport Authority should be legally required to promote regional development.

Everyone in the country should get the same per-capita level of subvention for public transport as people in Irish cities, it says.

The committee also wants school transport support to be available to students of all ages.

Other key recommendations include increasing funding for roads, extending bus and train timetables in the morning and evening, and developing rail freight.

