Transport chief welcomes public's respect for hauliers 'putting health under threat' amid Covid-19

A transport chief has praised the public for their help and respect during the Covid-19 shutdown.

Eugene Drennan, President of the Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) said that while they are facing trying times due to altered logistics due restrictions and a fall-off in business in countries across the EU, the public have been “so respectful” to them.

Mr Drennan said people realise that hauliers, who are classed as essential workers on the frontline dealing with the pandemic consequences, are putting their health and those of their loved ones at risk.

“The public have been very respectful to haulage companies and their drivers because of the work they are doing is frontline.

“They are travelling across countries where there are coping with so new many restrictions, criteria and health protocols to keep people fed and businesses going.

“They are putting their health and that of their loved ones, as a consequence, under threat and that is not something that is easy to do.

At the start of the travel restrictions in March, it was difficult to get some of the shipping lines to treat the drivers as they should, with meals, solo cabins and paperwork changes - it was tortuous on them and inhumane.

“Thankfully now they (ferry lines) have realised this and everything seems to be working well. Road hauliers are the biggest users of ferries after all.”

However, Mr Drennan added that trade was shrinking in areas such as construction as, “all of this has now stopped.

Smaller and indeed larger hauliers are having to deal with major re-payments on trucks, discounting on work and not having full loads going out and coming back from countries.

“This is also placing stress and worry on their shoulders as well.”

On the plus side the recently elected President said that the Tánaiste Simon Coveney and Business and Enterprise Minister Heather Humphries have “pulled out all the stops in helping the haulage industry during these unprecedented times in countries all over the EU.

“Obviously too, because there are travel restrictions on the general public, the roads are quieter and easier to get loads of goods, to supermarkets and health settings faster”.