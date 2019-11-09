News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Trams stopped on large part of Luas Red Line due to 'technical problem'

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, November 09, 2019 - 11:17 AM

All trams are stopped on a large part of the Luas Red Line this morning because of a "technical problem".

There are no services running from either Tallaght or Saggart as far as Blackhorse.

Luas operator Transdev says "alternative buses" are serving the stops, and Dublin Bus is accepting tram tickets.

In a statement, Red Line passengers were advised that "there is currently no Luas operating between Tallaght / Saggart - Blackhorse due to a technical fault.

"Services are operating between Blackhorse - Connolly / The Point only.

"An alternative bus service is servicing all affected stops and Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

The statement added that Green Line services are operating normally.

