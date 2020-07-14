Tralee's Aqua Dome to remain closed until next year due to Covid-19

One of Kerry's major visitor attractions - the Aqua Dome in Tralee - will remain closed for the rest of the year because of the public health crisis.

And, directors said, it may not open again until Easter next year.

The decision was taken after consideringthe recommended regulations to keep staff and customers safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The directors said the decision to close the facility was not taken lightly. They are acutely aware that it was a crucial part of the tourism infrastructure of Tralee and the rest of Co Kerry.

Denis Reen, chairman of the Aqua Dome, said they very much regretted having to close the attraction but there was no other option and it was possibly the wisest step to take under the circumstances.

Up to 40 people are employed at the Aqua Dome during the peak summer season. Last year, there were 126,000 visits made to the waterpark by customers.

Mr Reen said they were very much aware of the negative impact the closure would have on their valued staff and customers.

“Opening the facility with reduced numbers and the necessary social distancing would result in heavy losses,” he said.

Mr Reen said the directors took a long time to decide to close the facility as they knew it was very important for the hotels, caravan parks and holiday homes in the area.

However, it would have been worse if there was an outbreak of Covid-19 as a result of the waterpark being open and unable to manage the situation.

He said the “prevailing litigation culture” was a factor in the decision to close the waterpark.

There was concern that even one case at this time would be enough to close the Aqua Dome permanently.

Earlier this year, the directors warned that it could close if insurance claims against the facility grew.

Aqua Dome's insurance premiums last year totalled €90,000, up about €50,000 in just five years.

The directors said then that insurance claims against the company were an ongoing concern and, if they continued to grow, they could eventually lead to the closure of the facility.

The facility's chief executive, Kieran Routledge, had described efforts to keep the waterpark open as a continuing battle, especially as it only made a profit during the summer months.

He said the high level of personal injury awards for minor injuries as a significant problem and that the cost of dealing with claims had prevented the facility from developing further.

“We could be twice the size or we could drop the admission prices but for the insurance costs,” he said.

Mr Reen urged the Government to do something about the level of awards.

He pointed out that the level of awards was five times higher than the European average and leading to the “out of control” litigation culture in the country.

“There is a propensity for Irish people to see value in see value in taking claims,” said Mr Reen, when he spoke on RTÉ radio.

“With the insurance excess that is upon us, which is €150,000 in any one year, we can't afford to run the risk of being open to litigation.”