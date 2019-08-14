News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tralee secures funding for Springboard+

By John Daly
Wednesday, August 14, 2019 - 06:40 PM

IT Tralee has secured over €1.16m in funding and 472 places in the State’s Springboard+ initiative for 2019/2020. In total, IT Tralee offers 16 programmes through its Life Long Learning Department, as part of its Springboard+ offering.

Courses offered include Food & Beverage Operations, Building Information Modelling (BIM) with Revit, Digital Marketing, Validation, Biopharmaceutical Processing, Industrial Instrumentation and Automation, Mechatronics, Quality Management, and Culinary Skills.

“Springboard+ offers free, part-time courses leading to qualifications that are in demand among employers,” said Brid McElligott, VP for Development, Research and External Engagement.

“For the past decade, IT Tralee has worked with over 2,000 Springboard students, resulting in many of these graduates now pursuing rewarding and challenging careers.”

IT Tralee has launched seven new programmes for September 2019, such as Cert-level programmes in Applied Computing, AI, Industry 4.0 and Industrial Internet of Things, Development Operations and Lean UX.

From this September, IT Tralee will also offer a Post Graduate Diploma in Circular Bioeconomy with Biobased Business.

Co-developed by IT Tralee, UCD and Teagasc, this NFQ level 9 course will provide students will a critical understanding of the theories, concepts and frameworks of the circular bioeconomy from technological, environmental, social and business perspectives.

