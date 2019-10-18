Tralee mosque targeted by graffiti attack; Cork Gardaí appeal over potential hate incident

- Additional reporting by Eoin English

A mosque in Tralee has been targeted in a graffiti attack with the words “Islamic State out” as gardaí in Cork confirmed they are treating the appearance of a Nazi slogan over a social welfare office as a potential incitement of hatred incident.

Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty branded as “morons” those responsible for placing the words ‘Jobpath macht frei’ over the Intreo office on Hanover Street.

It mimics the slogan, ‘Arbeit macht frei’ - “work sets you free” - which is over the entrance to Auschwitz and other Nazi concentration camps.

Ms Doherty said: “As soon as it was noticed, it was removed immediately and reported to the police. The morons who did this do not represent most Irish people.”

Gardaí at Anglesea St appealed to anyone with information about the incident to contact them on 021-452 200 or diversity@garda.ie.

In Kerry, blue graffiti was found painted on the current mosque in Killerisk, a residential area on the outskirts of Tralee.

Dr Rizwan Khan, chair of the Islamic Outreach Centre, said he had spoken to the mosque manager who said “nobody is extremely upset about it”.

The Islamic community in Tralee had not witnessed anything nasty on a one-to-one basis in the town, Dr Khan told Radio Kerry.

It’s believed it may be the work of one person or a group of youngsters and it is being viewed as an isolated incident, a spokesman for the community in Tralee said.

However, the incident comes shortly after a meeting in the town, hosting Danish journalist and theologian, Iben Thranholm, who has issued warnings about the growth of Islam in Europe.

The Tralee hotel which was due to host the meeting cancelled it after complaints and it was held at a different venue last weekend.

Earlier this month, cartoon stickers on the Muckross Road in Killarney depicting certain races and appearing to target the citizenship ceremonies held in the town were roundly condemned.

Planning has been granted for a new mosque in the Tralee. The latest Census figures show that just under 1,000 Muslims live in Tralee, many working in the town’s hospitals, with around 500 Muslims living in Killarney.