News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Tralee judge ordered €500,000 to poor box

Tralee judge ordered €500,000 to poor box
By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Monday, November 18, 2019 - 05:30 AM

A judge in Tralee last year ordered payments to the poor box which were 133 times more than the judge in Ennis, it has emerged. In total, the fine payments ordered by the district court judge in Tralee amounted to €500,000, or 25% of all poor box payments in 2018. This compared to just €3,750 in fines ordered by the judge in Ennis.

The matter was raised and discussed at a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) with the Courts Service. Peter Burke, Fine Gael TD and PAC member, pressed officials about how one district can account for so many payments.

“Would it surprise the Courts Service to learn that District 17 accounted for 25% of all poor box allocations directed in 2018?” Mr Burke asked.

When it was clarified that Mr Burke was talking about the court in Tralee, Peter Mullan of the Courts Service said: “Historically, the District Court judge there used the poor box in the manner he did. That is a matter of judicial order which we must respect, and that is what we do.

It is a universal fund audited by our audit committee and of which we have sight. It requires an order from a District Court judge. Each such order is published in our annual report and payments are made to prescribed charities.

Mr Burke said he needed to judge how the Courts Service is managed and how it escalates concerns.

“I accept that use of the poor box is at judges’ discretion, but the court in Ennis accounted for €3,750 while the court in Tralee accounted for almost €500,000,” he said.

“A court in a small rural area is allocating more than the court in Tallaght which is in the Dublin metropolitan region. That would look highly unusual to a person with an audit background. It is a matter I would have expected to be escalated to the highest level of the organisation.”

Almost €1.74m was paid out from the court poor box to various charities in 2018.

Almost 20 years ago, the Law Reform Commission recommended the scrapping of the poor box system and its replacement with a more transparent auditing system with monies to go to victims of crime. Controversy has persisted over the diverse application of the poor box and where the money should go.

READ MORE

There was more to Tóibín than just the gags and impressions

More on this topic

Legal loophole for 70,000 drivers disqualified since 2012Legal loophole for 70,000 drivers disqualified since 2012

'Grave concern' as just one in 10 people ordered to surrender driver licence complied'Grave concern' as just one in 10 people ordered to surrender driver licence complied

Public Accounts Committee seek answers on consultant spendingPublic Accounts Committee seek answers on consultant spending

PAC to look at how bodies use public money as Bord na gCon spend €227k on consultantsPAC to look at how bodies use public money as Bord na gCon spend €227k on consultants


TOPIC: PAC

More in this Section

Legal loophole for 70,000 drivers disqualified since 2012Legal loophole for 70,000 drivers disqualified since 2012

23-year-old man arrested following armed robbery in Cork city23-year-old man arrested following armed robbery in Cork city

Shooting the darkness: The Troubles in picturesShooting the darkness: The Troubles in pictures

Gardaí believe boy (16) was returning home from house party when struck by vehicleGardaí believe boy (16) was returning home from house party when struck by vehicle


Lifestyle

About 70% of our planet is covered in water, in one form or another and it is vital to our survival.Appliance of science: Where does water come from?

Touched by the last rays of the sun, the grey mud of the estuary is dimpled with silver pools. Above them, rooks fly in their thousands, rooks uncountable, on different levels of the air.Interplay of rooks above Cillmanister a lovely mystery

A NEW survey confirms the presence of at least six rare spiders in Killarney National Park.Six rare spiders found in Killarney National Park

IT WAS written about an old ruin in Co Wexford but it may as well have been written for any other place.Islands of Ireland: Cows come home to Inishbarra

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »