News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Trainee Garda challenges decision to let her go from force over failure to pass fitness test

Trainee Garda challenges decision to let her go from force over failure to pass fitness test
File photo.
By Aodhan O'Faolain
Wednesday, April 15, 2020 - 02:59 PM

- with additional reporting by Ray Managh

A trainee Garda has launched a High Court action aimed at preventing the Garda Commissioner from dispensing with her services.

The action has been brought by Emma Roche, who claims the decision to end her time as a member of An Garda Siochana arises out of her failure to pass a component of a physical examination known as a beep test.

The test comprises of two shuttle runs 20 meters apart before a beep sound is given. She says that she failed to pass this particular test on a number of occasions between late 2017 and 2019.

Last October she was notified in correspondence from the Garda Commissioner that a decision had been taken to dispense with her services as a member of An Garda Siochana.

She appealed that decision through the Garda Representative Association.

However she claims while her probationary period was extended she was informed that her time with the Gardaí would end on April 10 last.

She claims the decision is unfair, and seeks to challenge it in High Court proceedings.

READ MORE

Flanagan: Reports of cars arriving into Ireland at ferry ports don't 'stack up'

She has passed all other requirements and says she was sworn as fully attested member of the Gardaí following a ceremony at Templemore in 2017.

Ms Roche, who had been stationed at Mountjoy Garda Station in Dublin now seeks an injunction preventing the Garda Commissioner from dispensing with her services as a member of An Garda Siochana.

Last weekend Ms Roche, represented by John Temple Bl instructed by solicitor Ciaran Mulholland, secured permission from the High Court to serve short notice of her injunction proceedings against the Commissioner.

The application, which is opposed by the Commissioner, was briefly mentioned before Mr Justice Mark Sanfey today.

Martin Fitzgerald Bl for the Commissioner said that it his client's case that the decision has already been made before her lawyers came to court that her services have been dispensed with.

In reply, Mr Temple said his client disputes that claim, and said Ms Roche was informed last January that she had until April 24 next to obtain the fitness requirements.

The judge adjourned the matter to a date later this month to allow the parties put their arguments in written form.

READ MORE

'Reckless' quad bikers 'flouting' virus restrictions and habitats regulations

More on this topic

Ennis man appears in court charged with assaulting partner and three-month-old daughterEnnis man appears in court charged with assaulting partner and three-month-old daughter

HSE not proceeding with purported €7.4m deal to buy 350 medical ventilators, court toldHSE not proceeding with purported €7.4m deal to buy 350 medical ventilators, court told

Man charged with hijacking teen's car in Co CorkMan charged with hijacking teen's car in Co Cork

Man, 30s, arrested in connection with eight burglaries and thefts in LimerickMan, 30s, arrested in connection with eight burglaries and thefts in Limerick


courtAn Garda SiochanagardaiTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Pay cuts for TDs and Senators not being ruled outPay cuts for TDs and Senators not being ruled out

Cope Foundations's launches €20k #WhoIMiss smartphone and tablet plea for residentsCope Foundations's launches €20k #WhoIMiss smartphone and tablet plea for residents

Six new deaths in NI as almost 1,000 coronavirus tests carried out dailySix new deaths in NI as almost 1,000 coronavirus tests carried out daily

10,000 who qualify for Covid-19 illness benefit yet to claim10,000 who qualify for Covid-19 illness benefit yet to claim


Lifestyle

Helen O’Callaghan says a gesture is more important than a gift.How to celebrate birthdays when life is on hold

My partner has recently acquired some spectacular new moves. We’re both in our 40s and have been together for 15 years.Sex File: I’m suspicious of his new tricks in the bedroom

Holidays may be temporarily on hold, but planning magical trips is still possible, says Sarah MarshallDream now, do later – how to plot future travel adventures

Need an extra dose of motivation for those lockdown workouts? Lisa Salmon finds out how exercise can benefit the immune system.7 ways exercise is good for your immune system

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 11, 2020

  • 13
  • 16
  • 20
  • 28
  • 37
  • 47
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »