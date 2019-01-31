NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Tragic Donegal friends to be laid to rest today

Thursday, January 31, 2019 - 09:34 AM

The funerals of four friends who were killed in a crash in Donegal will take place today.

The young men, who were all in their 20s, lost their lives in a single vehicle collision near Gortahork on Sunday night.

The four were childhood friends and well known in the Gaeltacht areas of Falcarragh, Gortahork and Gweedore.

(Left to right) Michael Roarty, John Hanley, Daniel Scott and Shaun Harkin.

Their lives were cut short when the car they were travelling in left the road and ended up on its roof in a field outside of Gortahork at around 9pm on Sunday.

The funeral of 22-year-old Shaun Harkin will be the first to take place in Gortahork at 10am.

At 11.30am just a short drive away in the village of Dunlewey, final goodbyes will be said to 24-year-old Micheál Roarty.

In the afternoon, John Harley – who is also 24 - will be laid to rest in his native Falcarragh, and 23-year-old Daniel Scott in Gortahork.

The funerals will be predominately in Irish with many of the families being fluent gaeilgeoirs.

Guards of honour made up of the various clubs, teams and schools the young men were involved with are expected to line the streets, as the community across West Donegal tries to come to terms with its loss.


