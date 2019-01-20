Tragedy as second man killed in tree-cutting incident in a week

A man in Co Donegal has died following an accident during a tree-cutting exercise.

It is the second such death in the county in just over a week.

The man, named locally as John McBride, was killed around 4.30pm this afternoon close to his home in Creeslough.

Mr McBride, a 54-year-old married father-of-one, was killed instantly.

What exactly happened during the incident is still being investigated.

Mr McBride was a very popular man who worked with the environment section of Donegal County Council.

A neighbour in Creeslough said "The entire area is in shock. John was such a decent man who was so popular with his fellow workers within Donegal County Council.

"He was such a good family man and for this to happen is just devastating. Nobody knows what to say."

His tragic death comes a little more than a week after another man was killed when he too was clearing trees.

Kevin McElhinney died when he was struck by part of a tree in Carndonagh on the Inishowen Peninsula on Friday week last.

The father-of-five, a farmer, was well-known in the area.

A Go-Fund-Me page for his children, which was set up just two days ago, has already raised a staggering €70,000.

The money will be used to help build an extension to the family's home.

A spokesperson for the fundraising campaign said "We realise that there is nothing that can be said or done to take away the pain of losing a cherished father, partner, brother and friend.

"However, we hope that with the help and generosity of the people, we can slightly ease the financial pressure on the family at the moment and to build a suitable extension for the needs of the two youngest children.

"Kevin has four beautiful sons and a precious daughter. All donations will go directly to the much-needed extension for Kevin's two youngest children Lucy and Timothy."