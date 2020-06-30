News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Traffic up nearly 20% on some roads in Ireland compared to last week

Traffic is slowly picking up in volume.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 30, 2020 - 11:08 AM

Traffic volumes were up by as much as 18% on some of the Ireland's major roads yesterday compared to the same day last week.

But Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TIL) data recorded during the morning commute found levels are still down by over a quarter compared to the same day in 2019.

Over 16,600 cars passed through the M50 between Junctions 6 and 7 - up 9% on a week ago but still down nearly 38% on last year.

Director of Communications with TII, Sean O'Neill, says all major corridors into cities are picking up again.

Mr O'Neill says: "You have the M8, M25 and the N40 in Cork that are seeing traffic levels come back up and the same for Galway and Limerick as well.

"I think in general traffic levels are coming up from historical lows but nowhere near the levels we had this time last year."

