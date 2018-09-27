Traffic ‘lessons will be learned’ from Liam Miller tribute match

By Joe Leogue and Eoin English

Lessons will be learned from the traffic management of the Liam Miller tribute match, according to gardaí, following complaints about delays and the public transport provided for Tuesday’s sell-out event at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Gardaí overseeing the traffic and policing operation said their core objectives were to keep city traffic moving, to minimise delays and disruption, to facilitate easy access and egress to match patrons and to minimise restrictions on local residents and businesses.

“While not all operations and intentions go fully to plan, we do acknowledge that the majority of our objectives were achieved,” said a spokesman.

Furthermore, we do take learning outcomes from all our operations and will consider or include them for future events.

“In general, the public — both patrons and city residents and workers — assisted the event by listening to the media broadcasts and taking alternative/mitigation measures to reduce the impact of the event.”

Irish Rail reacted to criticisms that its trains to Cork were overcrowded by pointing to the three extra services operating on both the Midleton and Cobh lines, using all available fleet.

“As the finish coincided with evening peak, we already operate a service of that frequency at that time outwards with all available fleet in operation,” said an Irish Rail spokesperson, adding that an extra service was added to cater for the last of the match crowd.

“As a peak commuter service, and with a major event happening, full loading is the norm, and our trains on the Midleton and Cobh lines are designed to cater for this. Customers who would not travel with us frequently or at peak may not be familiar with this, but it would be typical of major event commuter services both here and internationally,” said Irish Rail.

Meanwhile, City Hall moved to clarify the situation surrounding cycling facilities at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

People were asked not to cycle to the stadium for the match due to a lack of facilities, prompting criticisms from sustainable transport advocates who said a planning requirement for 100 bike stands had not been met.

Cork City Council said this condition formed part of the local authority’s original decision to grant planning permission but that this decision and condition “were superseded by An Bord Pleanála’s subsequent decision to grant permission with conditions”.

There is no requirement for 100 bike stands in An Bord Pleanála’s decision,” said a council spokesperson.

“However, reference is made in the conditions attached to An Bord Pleanála’s decision to the provision of an unspecified number of cycle parking facilities as part of a mobility management plan for the stadium.

“Due to the nature of mobility management plans, compliance with this condition is ongoing.”