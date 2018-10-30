Traffic delays expected due to Cork pipe laying project

Gardaí have warned motorists to expect delays and take alternative routes where possible as a week of overnight traffic diversions kick in around Cork City for a major pipe laying project.

Irish Water began the night-time works on the Lower Glanmire Road from 10pm last night as part of a wider project designed to secure and upgrade the city’s water supply.

A section of the road from its junction with Water St to Myrtle Hill Terrace will close from 10pm to 6am every night this week. Diversions for east and westbound traffic will be in place from the end of MacCurtain St at the west, and at the Tivoli slip road at the eastern end.

Lower Glanmire Road

Another set of roadworks will require a 24-hour lane closure for six days reducing traffic flow to one lane outbound from MacCurtain St to Kent Station. Gardaí said the restrictions, timed for the mid-term school break to minimise disruption, will still affect traffic flows and journey times across the northside of the city.

They urged motorists to plan accordingly and urged intending rail passengers to factor extra time to get to Kent Station.

Eastbound traffic should divert from MacCurtain St onto Summerhill North, and follow the diversion signs, with westbound traffic on the Tivoli dual carriageway diverting onto the Tivoli slip road for the North Ring Road. Gardaí said local access and emergency access will be maintained beyond the diversion points but access to Lover’s Walk is only available from the north.

READ MORE: 2018 to be busiest year for Irish passport applications in UK

Irish Water says the works are required to link the county water supply to the city supply through a high-pressure 800mm water main, as part of a larger project to tackle leakage and provide a more secure and robust water supply. The work will see almost 2.5km of new water mains and connecting pipes being laid, with 1.3km of old water mains being replaced between the junction with Ship St and the junction with Water St.

The new trunk main being laid along the Lower Glanmire Road between Millennium Gardens and Water St will allow supply to be rerouted from other areas to the city in the event of a large burst or other unplanned interruption to supply.

The overall project will stop for December to avoid the busy Christmas period and will resume in January and continue until March.