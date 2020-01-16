News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Traffic chaos as tractor protest travels to M50

By Press Association
Thursday, January 16, 2020 - 05:43 PM

There was widespread traffic chaos as farmers taking part in a tractor protest moved to the M50.

Gardaí warned of traffic delays across main routes, including the North Wall Quay, Alfie Byrne Road and East Wall in Dublin.

Motorists have been advised to use other routes.

In a statement gardaí sad: “Due to the ongoing large scale protest by members of the farming sector, traffic delays are now being experienced on the M50 southbound leaving the Port Tunnel.”

Dozens of tractors left St Stephen’s Green on Thursday, after farmers staged a 24-hour protest over beef pricing.

They travelled in convoy to the Port Tunnel, where they remained for a short time before moving towards the M50.

The Individual Farmers of Ireland, which organised the protest, held the demonstration over low beef prices.

Gardaí closed a number of routes around Dublin city centre on Wednesday and Thursday morning.

A member of An Garda Siochana stands between tractors and traffic on the quays in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
A number of farmers taking part in the protest slept in tractors overnight.

Kevin Murphy, a 24-year-old beef farmer from Wexford, said: “There are a number of issues – the main issue being the beef price that we are producing is below cost price.

“The other issue is the carbon tax that the Government want to bring in.

“If that comes in the way the blue shirts want it to, it doesn’t make any odds what price the beef is, it will be game over for the farmers’ community with the price of green diesel.

“I’m not a full-time farmer like my father, but the way things are going there won’t be a future in farming. It will be an expensive hobby.”

