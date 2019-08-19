Trade union contests Ryanair's High Court bid to prevent pilots' strike

The trade union Forsa is contesting Ryanair's High Court bid for an injunction preventing the airline's Irish based pilots from going on strike on midnight this Thursday.

Ryanair DAC seeks orders against Forsa, which is the parent union of IALPA, from striking for 48 hours commencing on midnight on August 22 next in a dispute over pay and conditions.

The action is also against a number of pilots who are members of IALPA, including that union's president Mr Evan Cullen. IALPA represents approximately 180 Dublin-based pilots who are directly employed by the airline. the union recently balloted its members, who voted to go on strike.

If granted, the injunctions would remain in place pending the final outcome of the airline's action against the defendants.

The airline, represented in its' action by Martin Hayden SC and Eoin O'Shea Bl is also seeking a declaration from the court that Forsa's ballot for the proposed strike action and its notice of strike action served on Ryanair last week were unlawful.

The airline claims that the proposed strike would be in breach of an agreement the parties agreed to following a mediation conducted by retired Workplace Relations Commission Chair Mr Kieran Mulvey in 2018.

The matter came before Mr Justice Denis McDonald this morning who was informed by Mr Hayden and Marguerite Bolger SC, appearing with Jason Murray Bl for the defendants that both sides were ready to proceed with the hearing of the injunction application.

The hearing is expected to last for most of the day.