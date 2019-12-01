News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tractor driven by 12-year-old safely intercepted by gardaí in Meath

Picture: Meath Crime Prevention/Facebook.
By Louise Walsh
Sunday, December 01, 2019 - 03:10 PM

Gardaí have expressed relief that a tractor driven by a 12-year-old was intercepted safely in Meath in the early hours of this morning.

The 12-year-old was accompanied by an eight-year-old and a 15-year-old in the tractor when it was stopped by gardaí at 12.30am in Trim, Co Meath.

A post by Meath Crime Prevention Facebook page reads:

"Members from Unit C Meath Roads Policing stopped this John Deere tractor at 00.30am this morning in Trim town.

"They found three boys in the cab. A 12-year-old was driving the vehicle, accompanied by a 15-year old and an eight-year-old.

"They were brought to Trim garda station and their parents were contacted.

"We know young farmers love driving tractors, but they have to wait until old enough to be properly licensed."


Meath Sgt Ronan Farrelly said there was "a huge sense of relief" among all the gardaí involved.

"Trim was very busy at that time last night because of Christmas parties and generally people out and about socialising.

"They couldn't believe it when they saw three young boys driving around the town in a tractor.

"It was a bizarre incident but everyone is just relieved that they were intercepted safely before any harm might have happened them or anyone else by way of an accident.

"Investigations are ongoing at the minute."

