News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Tracker mortgage scandal far from over, according to financial advisor

Tracker mortgage scandal far from over, according to financial advisor
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, July 11, 2020 - 04:34 PM

The Central Bank's investigations surrounding the tracker mortgage scandal are far from over, according to a leading financial advisor.

It has recently emerged that a further 1,100 AIB customers have been overcharged interest on their mortgage with the banks subsidiaries EBS and Haven.

Over 40,000 borrowers have been caught up in the controversy since news of the overcharging broke in 2015.

Last year Permanent TSB was fined 21 million euro by the Central Bank for its involvement. Mortgage broker and debt adviser Michael Dowling says fines are still to be issued to other lenders.

"We've only had one bank fined at the moment and that's Permanent TSB for what went on with the tracker scandal originally."

"All the other banks have made provisions for anticipated fines from the Central Bank but the they haven't issued fines to the other bank. So the work of the Central Bank is not finished yet."

Mortgage repayments

Another issue is that with people out of work due to Covid-19, less people will be able to restart their mortgage repayments.

Michael Dowling thinks that close to 50% of people on payment holidays will be faced with this problem.

"Well unfortunately we're going to have significant numbers of people who won't have jobs to go back to after the current pandemic."

"Some people will be going back to jobs where their income has reduced. With 70,000 odd people currently on payment breaks, at least half of those people won't be able to pay their mortgage in the long term."

In general, the number of new mortgage agreements fell by 48% in May compared to the same month last year.

The Central Bank of Ireland says it is the biggest annual drop since records began.

But the number of mortgages renegotiated that month increased by 27% compared to May 2019.

READ MORE

Whistleblower says AIB miscommunicated its surprise mortgage debt write-down

More on this topic

AIB's €300m additional tracker mortgage bill reopens scandalAIB's €300m additional tracker mortgage bill reopens scandal

AIB sets further €300m aside to deal with tracker mortgage scandalAIB sets further €300m aside to deal with tracker mortgage scandal

KBC chief to apologise for comments on tracker mortgage scandalKBC chief to apologise for comments on tracker mortgage scandal

KBC will not challenge time limits on tracker mortgage complaintsKBC will not challenge time limits on tracker mortgage complaints

Tracker mortgage ScandalTOPIC: Tracker mortgages

More in this Section

'Be vigilant': HSE issues warning over contact tracing text scam'Be vigilant': HSE issues warning over contact tracing text scam

Reimagined Galway 2020 programme will be largely onlineReimagined Galway 2020 programme will be largely online

Taoiseach: Phase four re-opening may be delayed over fears around gatherings and house partiesTaoiseach: Phase four re-opening may be delayed over fears around gatherings and house parties

'Continue to protect each other': Health officials urge those socialising this weekend to be 'responsible''Continue to protect each other': Health officials urge those socialising this weekend to be 'responsible'


Lifestyle

Dr Martin Coyne, a GP based in Donegal, takes Catherine Shanahan through one of his work daysWorking Life: Dr Martin Coyne, GP, Co Donegal

A Spielberg classic, a host of Premier League ties and Romesh Ranganathan in the Sahara are among this weekend's top picksWeekend TV Highlights: Premier League action, The Voice Kids, and Romesh Ranganathan

Contents from two Cork houses at Woodward's auction, says Des O'SullivanOnline sale with socially distant viewing at Woodward's

Des O'Sullivan previews Fonsie Mealy's timed online collector's saleCork silhouettes, a massacre and a landmark of Irish printing

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 22
  • 24
  • 32
  • 42
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »