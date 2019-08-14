Toy laser swords removed from sale after European Commission alert about lead in paint

A children’s toy laser sword which had lead in its paint has been pulled from sale.
The European Commission has sent out a product alert for the Beamz Light Up Toy Sword, stating it does not meet toy safety standards.
The alert, which is described as “serious”, states: “The silver paint of the product contains lead (measured value: 112 mg/kg). A child may put the toy in the mouth.
“Exposure to lead is harmful for human health and cause developmental neurotoxicity.”
2019.08.12 Recall: Beamz - Light Up Toy Sword. See https://t.co/u91iJmO1yz. #recall pic.twitter.com/6AceY7PBS2— Chartered Trading Standards Institute (@CTSI_UK) August 12, 2019
The product should not be used and should be returned to the trader.
A spokesman for online retailer Amazon confirmed it has removed the toy from sale.
The light-up toy sword is approximately 31.5in (80cm) long, with a silver-coloured handle and a white blade with coloured flashing lights.
The China-made product, which has a 5033289002064 batch number or bar code, is from the brand GMG.
- Press Association