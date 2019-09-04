Town in Cavan 'absolutely buzzing' after EuroMillions ticket wins more than €270k

A EuroMillions player in Co. Cavan has won more than €270,000 in last night's draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold yesterday at Hannigan’s store on Main Street in Cootehill, Co. Cavan.

The winning ticket matched five of the numbers to win €270,365.

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers are: 07, 11, 38, 39, 44 and the Lucky Stars were 07 & 10.

There was no winner of Tuesday’s €128m EuroMillions jackpot which means that Friday’s jackpot is now heading for €140m.

Since 2001, Hannigan’s store has sold seven top prize-winning tickets in National Lottery games amounting to more than €8m in prizes.

Niall Hannigan, owner of the store, was delighted at the latest win.

He said: “We’re absolutely over the moon. We are definitely a lucky National Lottery agent and the local community have won some truly life-changing prizes down through the years.

"The whole town is absolutely buzzing this morning and no doubt that we’ll have a lot of people in the store to check their tickets in the hope that they have won the quarter of a million euro.”