Towing not the right repsonse to illegal parking - Cork transport chiefs

Transport chiefs in Cork city have ruled out the reintroduction of towing to tackle persistent illegal parking in bus or bike lanes.

The decision is contained in a response to a motion from the leader of the Green Party on Cork City Council, Cllr Dan Boyle, which is due to be discussed by city councillors early in the new year.

Mr Boyle led calls last summer for the reintroduction of towing following sustained criticism from members of the public and the city’s cycling lobby about persistent illegal parking in several bike lanes.

He described towing as a “justified form of enforcement” in circumstances where public infrastructure is being obstructed.

But in their response, officials said the council terminated its previous tow-away regime in 2011 following a public backlash and on cost-grounds.

“This regime was terminated as it was not a cost-effective arrangement to manage the on-street parking facilities in the city and more importantly it created a negative perception of the city and the city’s strategy of encouraging people to shop, socialise and work in the city with the consequential impact on traders and businesses,” the response said.

“Having regard to the current operations and the impact of alternative arrangements on the city, it is not recommended that towing vehicles be implemented as a citywide enforcement tool.”

Mr Boyle said his party will continue to raise the issue until there is equality of treatment for all guilty of parking infringements“There is a school of thought that if we scare off motorists, we deprive the city centre of economic lifeblood,” he said.

“But it is people - bus users, pedestrians, cyclists - who are shopping, not the vehicles.

“There is also an impression being given that parking in or obstructing a bike lane is a lesser crime than other parking infringements. That creates an unwelcome hierarchy of offences.

“The election of four Green Party city councillors shows we have a mandate from voters, and demonstrates the thinking out there. Our job is to try to change the thinking at official level in City Hall.

“We will be seeking support from fellow councillors and I am convinced that we will do the right thing eventually.”