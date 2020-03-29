Tourists banned from Aran Islands amid COVID-19 measures

No tourists are permitted to travel between the Aran islands and Galway during current Covid-19 restrictive measures, Island Ferries has said.

The private company has also said one vessel will serve all three islands daily for “essential/emergency services only" under a revised timetable.

“Emergency/ essential workers and those providing essential services such as doctors, Gardaí and others require transport to and from the islands,”Island Ferries has said in a statement.

The company had initially signalled that it was cancelling all ferry services, but said that it had made the amendments in consultation with representatives of the emergency services on the islands, and on foot of the new restrictions announced by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on Friday (Mar 27).

“Tourists are not permitted to travel, under any circumstances. Furthermore, we implore upon all islanders not to make any unnecessary journeys,”it says.

Earlier this month, the Inis Mór co-op, Comharchumann Forbartha Árann Teo , appealed to visitors to stay away from the islands during the current public health crisis, stating the majority of residents supported this stance. A vote had been taken which was 94 per cent in favour of the restrictions.

The two islands of Inis Meáín and Inis Oírr also supported this stance.