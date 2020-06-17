Top Limerick gang hit in Garda swoop

A massive garda operation has targeted the “accumulated wealth” of a major Limerick crime gang with some 65 properties searched across three counties.

Nine people were arrested in the operation, codenamed Coronation, which involved in excess of 170 gardaí from local and national units.

The Keane-Collopy organised crime gang was the target of the operation, with a particular focus on seizing assets derived from the proceeds of crime.

Specialist engineers and bomb disposal experts from the Defence Forces also assisted, backed up by an Air Corps helicopter.

Garda HQ said the operation was aimed at the criminal activities, including drug trafficking and money laundering, engaged in by the gang.

The operation is being led by local gardaí in Limerick, assisted by five separate national units.

In a statement, gardaí said that more than 170 gardaí from Limerick, Clare and Tipperary divisions and specialist units were involved in the operation.

A large amount of documentation, including property deeds, was taken away as well as cash and other assets.

National units involved included the Criminal Assets Bureau, the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Emergency Response Unit, the Armed Response Unit and the Regional Dog Unit.

The Garda Security and Intelligence Section assisted the operational units.

Gardaí were supported by three teams of Irish Army Search Engineers, the Army EOD team (bomb disposal) and the Air Corps Helicopter.

Some nine people were arrested. Three of them were thought to be detained for organised crime offences, while the others were arrested for outstanding bench warrants or other charges.

The Garda statement said: “Operation Coronation was established to target organised criminality in Limerick city and its environs.

"This operation is targeting organised extended criminality, drug trafficking and the financial returns achieved from this type of activity through money laundering.”

It said the operation was targeting the “accumulation of wealth”.

Throughout the 2000s, the Keane-Collopy network was involved in a violent feud with the McCarthy-Dundon gang, in which up to 20 people were killed.

Much of the leadership of both gangs have been jailed.

In a separate investigation, a young man from Limerick city is recovering in hospital in Dublin after sustaining serious facial injuries in a suspected acid attack.

The victim, aged 19, was socialising at a house in Garryowen when the alleged attack occurred on June 13 last.