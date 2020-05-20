News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Top doc: Cervical cancer screenings should be back up and running next month

Top doc: Cervical cancer screenings should be back up and running next month
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 20, 2020 - 05:08 PM

A leading oncologist is calling for cervical cancer screening to be back up and running in the next month.

Professor John Crown also says it's necessary to start giving some management authority back to the individual hospitals to treat non-Covid related illnesses.

Prof Crown says when the three months State take over of private hospitals concludes in June, cancer screening needs to be prioritised.

"Mammography is one of the more complicated," he explained. "People have to come to the special unit, they have to deal with waiting rooms, they have to deal with large numbers of patients there. We will have to put a bit of thought into how we get that up and running," he said.

He added that he hopes cervical cancer screening is up and running "in the next month or so".

READ MORE

Cork school continues to do good in community

More on this topic

'I would not be alive today if it wasn't for cancer clinical trials''I would not be alive today if it wasn't for cancer clinical trials'

Scientists develop ‘game changing’ 15-minute prostate cancer testScientists develop ‘game changing’ 15-minute prostate cancer test

Footballer pledges to keep raising money for boy, 4, who needs cancer vaccineFootballer pledges to keep raising money for boy, 4, who needs cancer vaccine

HSE say no delay in smear test results due to Covid-19HSE say no delay in smear test results due to Covid-19


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Cancer

More in this Section

Simon Harris to review making face masks mandatory in certain circumstancesSimon Harris to review making face masks mandatory in certain circumstances

Jail term for getaway driver of perfume thiefJail term for getaway driver of perfume thief

Man extradited from Britain in connection with Dublin murderMan extradited from Britain in connection with Dublin murder

HSE will not contact employers about Covid-19 results before informing employeeHSE will not contact employers about Covid-19 results before informing employee


Lifestyle

The step was specially devised by the members of the National Folk Theatre along with their founder Director Fr. Pat Ahern in 1990 and has been celebrated in Irish dance circles around the world ever since.The National Folk Theatre of Ireland, Siamsa Tire celebrates blackbird dance step

Peter Dowdall has details on a key ingredient for a sustainable gardenSustainable gardening: How to make your own compost

This week’s bookcase includes reviews of Writers & Lovers by Lily King and Camino Winds by John Grisham.5 new books to read in lockdown

Marty Morrissey hangs out with the RNLI in Co Clare, and TG4 begins its series of online concerts in support of victims of domestic violence.Wednesday's TV highlights: Marty Morrissey, musicians' domestic violence fundraiser

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 16, 2020

  • 23
  • 28
  • 33
  • 34
  • 41
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »