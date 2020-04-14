Top detective warns of online scams targetting Irish consumers

Organised criminals are targeting Irish consumers online every day in the same way they targeted one of the German government’s facemask suppliers, one of the country’s most senior detectives has said.

Detective Chief Superintendent Pat Lordan of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau said one Irish businessman nearly lost €1m in recent weeks.

But others are not so lucky, and they are being “robbed” of hundreds of thousands of euros every week he said, speaking after it emerged a sophisticated plan to steal €15m from the German government was foiled by EU police forces, including gardaí.

“It’s the German government today but it could just as easily be anybody in Ireland who shops online tomorrow,” he warned.

The organised crime gang managed to intercept an order by an agent for the German government for 10m facemasks.

The order had been placed via, what the agent thought was, a legitimate website.

Instead, it was a fake site designed to look exactly like the one run by the legitimate company.

In a complex series of transactions which involved a businessman in Ireland and companies in Spain and Holland, the criminals managed to persuade the government agent to arrange the transfer of over €2.3m.

The money was sent to a number of accounts that were then expected to transfer the money onto gang members, some of whom are based in Nigeria.

However, thanks to the swift intervention of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, €1.5m was prevented from leaving an Irish bank account and is currently frozen.

The attempted fraud was so convincing that the German government had 52 lorries and a police escort on standby to transport the masks from a warehouse in the Netherlands to Germany.

“This is organised crime at its best,” Chief Supt Lordan. said.

We say we are ‘scammed’ in different ways every day, but actually we are not being scammed at all. We are being robbed.

“And this is how fraudsters have got away with it over the years.

“People need to realise that what is going on is robbery. They also need to realise they are doing this every day of the week.

“But a lot of people just don’t pay any attention because they think ‘It’s not me that is losing the money’.

He said that there are hundreds of bogus websites operating and they do not have to be in Ireland.

“We know that customers in Ireland over the last three or four weeks have almost purchased items online and just at the last minute they realised the site was bogus,” he said.