NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Top 10 tips for driving in the snow

Wednesday, January 30, 2019 - 09:19 AM

The blast of cold weather has caused treacherous conditions on many roads.

Here are 10 tips for driving in the snow:

1. Avoid travelling in extreme weather and check the forecast for the whole length of your journey.

2. If you do decide to drive, plan your route carefully. Try to avoid travelling on quieter roads or country lanes, as they are less likely to be gritted. Also check where the nearest petrol stations will be.

3. Carry basic safety equipment, including a shovel, torch, jump leads and tow rope.

4. Before setting off, you should clear all snow from the windows, mirrors, roof and bonnet of your car to stop it obscuring your view.

5. Road safety charity IAM Roadsmart says cars should be started gently and high revs avoided. If roads are icy and you are driving a manual car, you should move off in a higher gear rather than first gear to stop wheel-spin.

6. It is more important than normal to drive at the appropriate speed when there is snow on the ground. Driving too fast risks a loss of control, while driving too slowly means a car may not have enough momentum to get up a slope.

7. Remember it could take up to 10 times longer than normal to stop on snow or ice. This should be taken into account when judging the safe distance from the vehicle being followed.

READ MORE: Let it snow: Motorists warned to drive carefully as snow hits

8. Slow down before reaching a bend so you can react to unexpected hazards and avoid skidding.

9. Make sure you have a fully charged mobile phone and the number of your breakdown recovery organisation.

10. Take supplies to keep you comfortable in case you get stuck, such as a bottle of water, a snack and a blanket.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

driving in snowIAM RoadSmartRoad safety

Related Articles

Bright but with the risk of snow showers

Bright with sunshine and heavy, wintry showers

Early showers will mainly die out followed by sunny spells

Dry with good periods of sunshine and a little patchy cloud

More in this Section

'It’s been an appalling week' as 10 people die in road traffic accidents

Sub-zero overnight temperatures expected as nationwide snow and ice warning takes effect

Two women held over murder of Belfast community worker

Ireland's third level education system classified as 'in danger'


Lifestyle

Here's how to cash in on your clutter

Meet Ireland's first certified 'de-cluttering' consultant, Cork woman Vera Keohane

GameTech: Evil returns and it is a good thing

Larry Gogan on turning down the BBC and the truth about some of those Just a Minute quiz answers

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 26, 2019

    • 6
    • 12
    • 13
    • 23
    • 31
    • 34
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »