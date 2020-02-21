'Too good for this life': Tributes to Cork teen killed in crash as fundraiser set up for family

A fundraising page has been set up to pay the funeral costs of a 16-year-old girl who died in a crash on the northside of Cork city on Wednesday night.

Kimberly O'Connor, who had just returned from doing voluntary worker in India, was a passenger in a car that hit a wall at Harbour View Road in Knocknaheeny at 11.45pm on Wednesday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three teenage boys were injured in the crash.

The boy who is believed to be the driver of the car, who is understood to be 16, presented himself at the Mercy University Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Two teenage boys, understood to be 17 years old, who were backseat passengers in the car were taken to Cork University Hospital.

One of the youths is understood to be in a critical condition. The car was not stolen but was instead a "company car" bought for a few hundred euro.

A local man has set up a GoFundMe page to help support the relatives of Kimberly O'Connor.

The page reads: "Kimberly O'Connor - one of four siblings - was a transition year student at Terence MacSwiney Community College, Hollyhill.

"She died after the car she was travelling in crashed on Harbour View Road, Knocknaheeny on Wednesday night.

"This GoFundMe was set to help her amazing family in this tragic time."

Meanwhile, counselling is being offered to Terence McSwiney College pupils following the death of Kimberly.

In a statement Ms Phil O'Flynn, principal of Terence McSwiney Community College said they were shocked and upset at the passing of the young girl whom they described as one of their leading lights.

"I am deeply saddened to report the death of one of our female students and the injury of two other boys, one a current student and the other a past pupil.

"This is a terrible tragedy for the families of the students, our school and our community.

"Our sympathies and thoughts are with the families and friends of the deceased and injured."

The School Critical Management plan has been implemented. Staff members, including counselling personnel, are on site at the school.

It is understood that prayers were offered at St Mary's on the Hill Church for young Kimberly and the persons injured in the crash.

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor Tony Fitzgerald said that the community was in mourning and that people were "shocked" and "devastated” by the death of Kimberly.

Tributes poured in to young Kimberly online. In a Facebook post one friend said that she was "completely lost for words" at the death of her pal.

I can't believe it. My heart is broken in to a million pieces. Nobody ever expected this to happen.

"God does only take the best and he took you. You were too good for this life."

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information regarding the collision, particularly any road users with dashcam footage who were travelling Harbour View Road between 11pm and 12.30am on 19 and 20 February 2020, to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 494 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Donations can be made to the Go Fund Me page here.