Tony Holohan returns to work following non-Covid-19 hospital tests

The Department of Health has confirmed chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Tony Holohan has returned to work after a brief illness.

"The CMO is back at his desk," Elizabeth Canavan, assistant Secretary-General said at today's daily briefing on Government measures in response to Covid-19.

Dr Holohan was undergoing tests in hospital after he was seen clutching his chest by social media users during a Department of Health briefing on Tuesday night.

The CMO told RTÉ the tests in St James’s Hospital were not related to Covid-19 and he is in good spirits.

Dr Holohan has been giving daily updates to the media on the situation regarding the outbreak since it began last month. Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn has been substituting for Dr Holohan since he took ill.