Tony Holohan: Public have to ‘stay the course’ with restrictions

The country’s chief medical officer is pleading with Irish people to stay home this weekend, regardless of the weather.

Dr Tony Holohan made the appeal as Ireland saw the largest single-day death toll from Covid-19.

A further 36 deaths were announced this evening, bringing the overall death toll from the virus to 210.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) also announced a further 345 cases, bringing the overall number of confirmed cases so far to 5,709.

With the week’s weather set to be dry and sunny, fears have been raised that the Easter holidays will see public spaces flooded with visitors.

Dr Holohan said that there is still transmission of the disease in a “concerning way”, despite a levelling off in overall cases.

“We’re not at a point yet where we’re ready as a society to step back from the collective effort that we’ve had in place," he said.

We understand the effect that upcoming holidays and bank holiday weekends, good weather, and, perhaps, a little bit of fatigue with some of the measures can have on the population.

"But our message is a clear one: we want people to stay the course with us.”

“We know it’s a challenge on individuals and on families, and we know it’s a significant challenge on the economy, but we think it’s a justifiable set of measures.”

He said that he is aware that the restrictions are “a big ask” and that they were considered at today’s NPHET meeting, but people need to “stay the course”.

Dr Holohan rejected, however, the suggestion that Dublin would need added or different restrictions, saying: “We don’t think there would be a justification in focusing solely on Dublin.”

Dr Holohan said that while the increased number may cause concern, they are “still relatively small” and said that NPHET examines all of the trends associated with the illness.

He signalled that it is unlikely that the country will be reopened on Monday.

The current restrictions are due to end on Sunday, but Dr Holohan said it is unlikely he would recommend their cessation this week. NPHET will meet on Friday and will then make a recommendation to the Government.

“At this moment of time, we’re not anticipating a recommendation later in the week that we should lift the measures. We do want to see the benefit to the restrictions that were put in place which we think will take the rest of this week,” said Dr Holohan.

Asked about the partial reopening of the economy, as was announced yesterday in Denmark, Dr Holohan said this would be informed by the European Centre For Disease Control (ECDC).

“One of the things that has characterised this disease in Europe is that different countries have moved at different times. We would like to see a coherent and planned set of measures to remove or relax those measures instead of something a bit more haphazard.

We have identified April 12 as the next step in this process, if you like, but I’m not anticipating a change in the current level of restriction at that point.