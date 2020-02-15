News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tonight's Lotto results are in

Saturday, February 15, 2020 - 09:51 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot.

One person won the Match 5+ Bonus prize of €89,040.

The jackpot was worth €2,457,453.

The numbers drawn were 1, 2, 8, 33, 38 and 41. The bonus number was 20.

Lotto Results: Saturday, February 15, 2020


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 8
    • 11
    • 15
    • 16
    • 29
    • 35
    • 2


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 4
    • 7
    • 24
    • 26
    • 28
    • 36
    • 19


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,457,453

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total over 86,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5+ Bonus prize of €89,040.

    • 1
    • 2
    • 8
    • 33
    • 38
    • 41
    • 20


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 21
    • 23
    • 24
    • 30
    • 34
    • 46
    • 15


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 4
    • 19
    • 20
    • 31
    • 34
    • 45
    • 43


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 2
    • 8
    • 33
    • 38
    • 41
    • 20


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 21
    • 23
    • 24
    • 30
    • 34
    • 46
    • 15


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 19
    • 20
    • 31
    • 34
    • 45
    • 43


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 6
    • 8
    • 22
    • 29
    • 32
    • 34
    • 27


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 8
    • 17
    • 23
    • 34
    • 37
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

