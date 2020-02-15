Tonight's Lotto results are in

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot.
One person won the Match 5+ Bonus prize of €89,040.
The jackpot was worth €2,457,453.
The numbers drawn were 1, 2, 8, 33, 38 and 41. The bonus number was 20.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
