Tonight's Lotto results are in

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot.
The jackpot was worth €2 million.
The numbers drawn were 3, 10, 12, 23, 29 and 45. The bonus number was 1.
Lotto Results: Saturday, February 01, 2020
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,000,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total over 96,000 players won prizes .
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
