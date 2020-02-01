News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tonight's Lotto results are in

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, February 01, 2020 - 09:11 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot.

The jackpot was worth €2 million.

The numbers drawn were 3, 10, 12, 23, 29 and 45. The bonus number was 1.

Lotto Results: Saturday, February 01, 2020


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 2
    • 3
    • 8
    • 11
    • 35
    • 38
    • 20


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 1
    • 7
    • 18
    • 24
    • 26
    • 31
    • 28


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total over 96,000 players won prizes .

    • 3
    • 10
    • 12
    • 23
    • 29
    • 45
    • 1


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 1
    • 6
    • 20
    • 21
    • 34
    • 38
    • 46


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 9
    • 16
    • 22
    • 25
    • 28
    • 39
    • 8


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 10
    • 12
    • 23
    • 29
    • 45
    • 1


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 6
    • 20
    • 21
    • 34
    • 38
    • 46


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 16
    • 22
    • 25
    • 28
    • 39
    • 8

Full Lotto draw results »

TOPIC: Lotto

