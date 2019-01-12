NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Tonight's Lotto results are in...

Saturday, January 12, 2019 - 08:55 PM
By Digital Desk staff

There was no winner of the jackpot of over €4 million in tonight's Lotto draw.

The jackpot of €4,347,070 will roll over ahead of the next draw on Wednesday

The winning numbers were 19, 30, 32, 33, 35, 46 and the bonus number was 3.

There was no winner of the top prizes in the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws.

Lotto Results: Saturday, January 12, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 8
    • 13
    • 16
    • 22
    • 26
    • 39
    • 37


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 2
    • 9
    • 10
    • 19
    • 23
    • 39
    • 8


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,347,070

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 110,000 players won prizes.

    • 19
    • 30
    • 32
    • 33
    • 35
    • 46
    • 3


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 6
    • 7
    • 10
    • 15
    • 18
    • 29
    • 27


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 4
    • 6
    • 15
    • 20
    • 24
    • 25
    • 32


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 19
    • 30
    • 32
    • 33
    • 35
    • 46
    • 3


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 6
    • 7
    • 10
    • 15
    • 18
    • 29
    • 27


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 6
    • 15
    • 20
    • 24
    • 25
    • 32


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 8
    • 19
    • 24
    • 25
    • 26
    • 35
    • 18


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 1
    • 8
    • 17
    • 19
    • 20
    • 23
    • 34

Full Lotto draw results »


Related Articles

The Lotto results are in...

The Lotto results are in...

Kerry family plans to pay off mortgage with €1m jackpot won on first-time try

No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot

More in this Section

John Bruton: Britain can't negate on Brexit backstop

Campaigners holding 'plant-in' to save community garden in Dublin city

Event to commemorate 100th anniversary of first Dáil

Search for doctor missing in Co Donegal ends without breakthrough


Lifestyle

Bake with Michelle Darmody: fruits of the chilli plant

Restaurant Review: Grano Ristorante

A new look for a brand new year

This much I know: Musician Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 12, 2019

    • 19
    • 30
    • 32
    • 33
    • 35
    • 46
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »