Tonight's Lotto numbers are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €2.7m.

The numbers drawn were 7, 13, 18, 26, 27 and 28. The bonus number was 9.

The jackpot of €2,720,148 will roll over to next week.

There was no winner of the top prize in Lotto Plus 1 or Lotto Plus 2.

The winning raffle number was 2567.