Tonight's Lotto numbers are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €2.7m.
The numbers drawn were 7, 13, 18, 26, 27 and 28. The bonus number was 9.
The jackpot of €2,720,148 will roll over to next week.
There was no winner of the top prize in Lotto Plus 1 or Lotto Plus 2.
The winning raffle number was 2567.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 100,000 players won prizes including six winners of the Match 5 + bonus prize each receiving €39,088.
