Toddler hospitalised after hit-and-run

A toddler was left seriously injured after a hit-and-run in Cork City yesterday afternoon. Gardaí at Anglesea Street Garda Station are appealing for information following the hit-and-run collision.

Shortly before 4pm yesterday, a three-year-old boy was struck by a car at Castle Meadows, just off the Skehard Road in Mahon on the south side of Cork City.

The car involved in the incident fled the scene, according to gardaí. The toddler was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital, where his condition was described as serious.

The scene at Castle Meadows was sealed off by gardaí and was examined by Garda forensic collision investigators. The car involved, a blue Mazda 6, was found abandoned nearby. Investigating gardaí have appealed for any potential witnesses to contact them.

They have specifically appealed to motorists, including taxi drivers, with dash cams who were driving in the Skehard Road and Castle Meadows area between 3.30pm and 4.30pm yesterday to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station 021 4522000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.