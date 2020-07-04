News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Toddler and father missing from Co Roscommon believed to have travelled to Dublin

Jasmine Arshad, 23-months, is believed to have travelled to Dublin city with her father Arshad Shiraz.
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, July 04, 2020 - 08:50 PM

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in locating 23-month-old Jasmine Arshad.

Jasmine was reported missing yesterday evening at 5.30pm.

Gardaí believe Jasmine is with her father, Arshad Shiraz, 38.

The two went missing from their home in Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon yesterday.

Gardaí believe that the father and daughter travelled from Ballaghaderreen to Dublin using public transport at approximately 1.35pm on Friday afternoon and disembarked in the city centre at 4.30pm.

Jasmine's current whereabouts are not known at this time.

Gardaí are asking Jasmine's father Arshad Shiraz to urgently make contact with them.

Anyone with any information on Jasmine’s whereabouts are asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

