Today's junior cert papers described as fair, manageable and accessible

It was a good day for Junior Cert Irish students, with teachers claiming that papers were much more fair, manageable and accessible than in previous years.

For higher level students, a broad range of topics and style gave plenty of options, while those taking the ordinary level paper will have been particularly pleased with the comprehension options, which featured singer Ariana Grande and GAA footballer Stephen Cluxton.

John Gavin of LeavingCertIrish.com said the afternoon paper, which is only taken by higher level students, was "perhaps the fairest paper of this particular Irish syllabus, rewarding students who put in a lot of time and effort as well as being feasible for the weaker higher-level students, too".

Previous years have seen criticism of the listening comprehension due to the accents used on the recording but there were fewer complaints about this year's paper.

Among the topics covered in the reading comprehension were TG4 weather presenter Caitlín Nic Aodha and a piece about the Irish language tent at Electric Picnic.

Studyclix.ie expert teacher and Irish teacher at Jesus and Mary Secondary School Enniscrone, Emer McTernan, said:

"Paper 1 was a very manageable and accessible paper, which did not throw up any surprises for well-prepared students. The composition question provided a broad range of titles and gave good scope for students to draw on personal experiences; 'A big day in my life', 'My friend' and 'My favourite TV programme' were among the titles which appeared."

READ MORE More protests taking place against Trump’s visit to Ireland

The debate question gave students a chance for contemporary reflection, asking them about mobile phone use in schools and whether or not young people are lazy.

Ms McTernan said: "Those who opted for the Scéal / Eachtra can't have many complaints as they recounted a time their parents were angry with them or regaled the examiner with a funny incident which happened on a school tour. Overall, it was a very welcome paper."

There was a slight surprise on the ordinary level paper, though. Typically, students are challenged to write a postcard on a familiar subject. This time, though, they were asked to write about their experience of a cookery camp. A question on a blog account of a football match will have been more welcomed by some students, Ms McTernan added.

Mr Gavin said that the comprehension options are often the most challenging parts of the ordinary level paper but that this year was a much better paper.

It included subjects that students were likely to have some familiarity with, including pop star Ariana Grande and Tayto Park.

"One section on Irish Water, which was not compulsory, asked students about the importance of water for families, and this may have been harder for some of the ordinary level group," he said.

"Overall, however, the paper was very much in line with expectations from previous years.”

Tomorrow, Junior Cert students will turn their focus to Geography and Environmental Studies before lunch and then Maths Paper 1 in the afternoon.