'Today is a good day for nature in Ireland' - Govt opts to not extend hedge-cutting into birds' nesting period

By Stephen Maguire
Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 05:33 PM

The Government has decided not to allow hedge-cutting in August saving the lives of thousands of birds.

Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Ms Josepha Madigan, TD, announced her decision today.

This will mean that there has been no change to the rules governing hedge-cutting meaning it is illegal to cut hedgerows between March 1 and August 31 inclusive in order to protect nesting birds.

Oonagh Duggan of BirdWatch Ireland said: “Today is a good day for nature in Ireland. We are delighted that Minister Madigan has seen the light when it comes to the Heritage Act and that she has shelved changes to the laws on hedge-cutting”.

The spokesperson said hedge-cutting during the nesting period for birds is the number one concern of members of the public who contact BirdWatch Ireland.

She added that Birdwatch Ireland's research showed that there are 24 species nesting well into August, including Yellowhammers which were recorded as still nesting was September 24, 2018.

The other species include the Goldfinch, Greenfinch, Spotted Flycatcher, Woodpigeon, Wren, Blackbird, Willow Warbler, House Sparrow, Collared Dove, Chiffchaff, Bullfinch , Robin, Song Thrush, Stonechat , Linnet, Magpie, Tree Sparrow, Goldcrest, Dunnock, Lesser Redpoll, Long-eared Owl, Pied Wagtail, Reed Bunting and Sedge Warbler.

In announcing her decision, Minister Madigan highlighted the need to protect and nurture nature and biodiversity, which was underpinned by national and international research showing significant declines in biodiversity.

The Minister’s decision means that indiscriminate hedge-cutting for roadside hedgerows will not be tolerated, added Birdwatch Ireland

Ms Duggan said: “The Minister spoke strongly about the need to nurture nature and biodiversity, which is very welcome.

"Our hedgerows are unique features of the Irish landscape and symbolise the meeting of our natural and cultural heritage."

"We call on the Minister to set up a Forum to deliver a National Hedgerow Conservation Strategy to ensure their long-term conservation.”

However, Birdwatch Ireland also noted hedgerows have no legal protection in their own right.

The group called on Minister Madigan to convene a forum of stakeholders with the goal of developing a National Hedgerow Conservation Strategy.

"Hedgerows are unique features of the Irish landscape and are important in their own right, both for a host of birds and other wildlife and as carbon stores. The Minister’s decision today saves hedgerows this August, but a long-term conservation strategy is urgently needed.

"This should include a bespoke law protecting hedgerows, as well as guidance on their appropriate management for the benefit of wildlife.

"The Minister’s decision comes after the Dáil declared a biodiversity and climate emergency in May and called for the examination of biodiversity loss by the Citizens’ Assembly.

"Hedge-cutting during the nesting period for birds is the number one concern of members of the public who contact BirdWatch Ireland.

"The public wants to see more nature, not less, as was clearly expressed by voters in the May local and European elections."

