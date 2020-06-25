News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Today could be hottest day of year so far but 'severe' thunderstorms expected this evening

Today could be hottest day of year so far but 'severe' thunderstorms expected this evening
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 08:15 AM

Today could be the hottest day of the year so far.

Met Éireann is forecasting temperatures of up to 28 degrees in Leinster and Ulster.

However, severe downpours, hail and spot flooding could follow.

A yellow thunderstorm warning will be in place throughout Ireland from 4pm today until 9am tomorrow.

Cathal Nolan, from Ireland's Weather Channel, says Leinster will bear the brunt of the storm.

"Initially from 4pm onwards, isolated thunderstorms could develop in pretty much any part of the country," he said.

However, it's through the evening time that we're likely to see more organised thunderstorms developing in the eastern half of the country and they will continue to push northwards through the eastern areas throughout the course of the evening and overnight bringing with it the risk of some frequent lightning and localised flooding in places.

Mr Nolan warned the thunderstorms forecasted could be quite strong.

"Certainly in terms of thunderstorms today could be quite severe, the environmental conditions are all in place for the development of some quite strong thunderstorms through the afternoon and the evening. 

"It seems as though eastern parts will certainly see the brunt of those storms, breaking out from around 4pm onwards and probably peaking through the evening hours. 

"With that, there could be some frequent lightning, hailstones and indeed, spot flooding could be an issue in one or two locations too."

READ MORE

Shane Ross 'doing the right thing' by making face masks compulsory on public transport

More on this topic

Status yellow thunder warning issued for entire countryStatus yellow thunder warning issued for entire country

Ulster weather: Unsettled and breezy day with frequent showersUlster weather: Unsettled and breezy day with frequent showers

Connacht weather: Frequent showers throughout the morningConnacht weather: Frequent showers throughout the morning

Munster weather: WIndy with showers - then sunshine later onMunster weather: WIndy with showers - then sunshine later on

TOPIC: Weather

More in this Section

Lucky player scoops €40,838 in Lotto drawLucky player scoops €40,838 in Lotto draw

Coronavirus: Face masks set be compulsory on public transportCoronavirus: Face masks set be compulsory on public transport

Green party members raise concerns about complaints handling processGreen party members raise concerns about complaints handling process

Doctors fear prosecution for decisions made in 'good faith' during Covid-19 crisisDoctors fear prosecution for decisions made in 'good faith' during Covid-19 crisis


Lifestyle

Home Editor Eve Kelliher gets the inside track on why we’re now so keen on outdoor havensSky's the limit for open-air rooms

Peter McGuire looks at Global Pride celebrations during June, particularly some online highlights planned for Saturday, June 27Global Pride: A celebration of LGBTIQ rights and protections  around the world

Clive Davis is from Vicarstown in Co Laois, and has been chairperson of the Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival for the past 10 years.Question of Taste: Clive Davis of Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival

Ed Power recounts the tale of Fermoy’s rock opera from 1973B-Side the Leeside - Cork’s greatest records: Children of Lir, by Loudest Whisper

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

  • 5
  • 6
  • 15
  • 32
  • 39
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »