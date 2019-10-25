Tobacco worth €320k seized at Dublin Port

Illegal tobacco worth €320,000 has been seized at Dublin Port, Revenue have confirmed.

It was found yesterday, when officers searched two separate shipments that arrived from Belgium as part of an intelligence-led investigation.

The tobacco had wrongly been labeled 'motor parts'.

These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products in the so-called 'shadow' economy.

last month, Revenue officers in Dublin Port seized over a tonne processed tobacco that had arrived into Dublin Port in a shipment from China.