News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Tobacco worth €320k seized at Dublin Port

Tobacco worth €320k seized at Dublin Port
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, October 25, 2019 - 06:36 PM

Illegal tobacco worth €320,000 has been seized at Dublin Port, Revenue have confirmed.

It was found yesterday, when officers searched two separate shipments that arrived from Belgium as part of an intelligence-led investigation.

The tobacco had wrongly been labeled 'motor parts'.

These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products in the so-called 'shadow' economy.

last month, Revenue officers in Dublin Port seized over a tonne processed tobacco that had arrived into Dublin Port in a shipment from China.

READ MORE

Northern Irish man, 48, becomes fourth person to be arrested in Essex lorry deaths probe

More on this topic

Five arrested as gardaí seize cannabis after high-speed chase in CorkFive arrested as gardaí seize cannabis after high-speed chase in Cork

UK police carry out raids in 8 cities on ‘biggest smuggling gang’ that brought in drugs worth billionsUK police carry out raids in 8 cities on ‘biggest smuggling gang’ that brought in drugs worth billions

Gardaí question man after seizure of €275k worth of drugsGardaí question man after seizure of €275k worth of drugs

€275,000 in cash, cocaine and cannabis seized in Dublin€275,000 in cash, cocaine and cannabis seized in Dublin


TOPIC: Drug seizures

More in this Section

Woman tried to cause trial collapseWoman tried to cause trial collapse

Garda assaulted after drugs searchGarda assaulted after drugs search

Gardaí seize van believed to have been used in Kevin Lunney's abductionGardaí seize van believed to have been used in Kevin Lunney's abduction

Male prisoner escapes from custody during hospital visitMale prisoner escapes from custody during hospital visit


Lifestyle

Here’s everything you need to know.What is social media app TikTok and is it safe for kids?

There are some things parents can watch out for if they want their daughter to grow up an empowered young woman.5 tips for raising a feminist daughter

It’s the work of Chinese designer Guo Pei – and you could buy a house or two for the same price.Is this one of the most expensive dresses in the world?

Cathy Desmond enjoyed the combination of Rossini and an Irish composer at Wexford Festival OperaLive Music Review: Adina - Wexford Festival Opera

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »