Tipperary town in shock as safe robbed from Fethard Ladbrokes

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 25, 2019 - 12:00 PM

Locals in a rural County Tipperary town have expressed their shock after a Ladbrokes bookmakers was broken into overnight.

Three men stole a safe from the premises in The Square in Fethard at around 1:30 this morning.

Gardaí say no arrests have been made yet and the investigation is ongoing.

CEO of Tipperary Chamber, David Shanahan, said incidents like this worry small communities.

He said: "These kind of robberies are very unusual in this area.

"Fethard is a small town and these kinds of things don't happen around here that often.

"People will be looking at their own security and reviewing their own security as they learn more about the robbery and what exactly happened."

