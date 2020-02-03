Tipperary man who 'steadfastly' denies raping his special needs daughter gets 12 years

A Tipperary man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for raping and sexually assaulting his special needs daughter in their family home.

The 56-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his now 30-year-old daughter was convicted by a Central Criminal Court jury last July.

The court heard that the man twice raped his daughter in her bedroom when she was 22 years old after he asked her if she loved him or her mother more. He sexually assaulted her on that same occasion.

He also sexually assaulted her and made her perform oral sex on him when she was 13 or 14 years old and while she was sleeping in the same bed as her friend.

He was convicted on five charges of including rape, oral rape and sexual assaults on dates between January 2003 and December 2004 and on a separate occasion in January 2011. He had denied the charges.

His two previous convictions are for assault and road traffic offences.

Ms Justice Eileen Creedon said the man still “steadfastly” denies the allegations and the fact that he has not accepted the jury's verdict means that he has never acknowledged the hurt he caused his daughter.

The court heard during the trial that the woman withdrew some of the allegations having disclosed the rape to gardaí in 2011 but she claimed her father put her under pressure to do that.

Following her complaint to gardaí, the HSE instigated an investigation but the woman told a psychologist during this process that she had made up the allegations because she was cross with her father after he had taken her phone away.

The woman told the jury during the trial that she had said this to the psychologist because her father told her to say it and she was concerned her younger siblings would be taken away because of the rape claims.

Today, Ms Justice Creedon noted that the man claimed his daughter's motivation to make up false allegations was “revenge and jealousy”.

She said he could not benefit from mitigation that may have been afforded to him had he accepted the jury's verdict and added that in “light of his denial” a probation report concluded that he was not interested in addressing his “sexual offending”.

The judge said the rapes occurred in the woman's family home where she should have felt safe. She added that his offending was a violation of his daughter and represented a gross breach of trust.

Ms Justice Creedon registered the man a sex offender and suspended the final year of the 12 year sentence on strict conditions.

The man had initially pleaded not guilty to 32 counts of various sexual offences. Following legal submissions during the trial the judge directed the jury to find the man not guilty on 17 counts following legal submissions. The jury acquitted him on a further ten counts following deliberations.

In her victim impact statement, the woman, who gave evidence via video link during the trial, said she felt “weird, upset and angry all the time”.

“I used to feel safe in my home but then I didn't feel safe any more,” the woman said before she added that the rapes affected her emotionally and physically and that she felt anxious, depressed and suicidal.

I had nobody to talk to. I felt so alone growing up. I was too afraid and couldn't talk to anyone. I always had to lie and say I was fine.

"It made me angry that nobody saw what he was doing to me,” the woman continued.

She said she continued to have bad days and leaves her family home when she feels this way because she was doesn't want her young son to see her like that. The woman concluded that she hoped to have more good days than bad and to return to counselling.

A local garda told Pauline Walley SC, prosecuting, that the woman first made a complaint to gardaí in January 2011, along with her mother. She said her father had raped her two days earlier after her mother had left her the family home to visit her own mother.

She said her father came into her bedroom, had conversation with her and asked her for a hug and kiss. He then asked her if she loved her mother or him more. She replied that she loved him more because she didn't want to offend him.

She said he then took off her clothes and raped her. She said “no”. He wiped himself with a baby wipe and wiped her too because he said he didn't want her to get pregnant.

The woman told gardaí that her father raped her a second time that morning and sexually assaulted her.

She later withdrew this statement and said it never happened. She said she was angry with her father.

The sergeant told Ms Wally that her colleague was concerned about the woman and spoke to her again. The woman then said her mother had put her under pressure to withdraw the statement.

She called again to the station and said she did want to withdraw her complaint about her father but claimed she had not been put under pressure to do so.

READ MORE Oberstown sees assaults rise by almost a fifth

Gardaí continued to investigate the case and the man was arrested in October 2011. A baby wipe, which had the man's semen on it, was later taken from the family home.

He denied the allegations. He claimed that he often masturbated and would wipe himself with a baby wipe.

The woman later told gardaí that there had a previous incident with her father when she was 13 or 14 years old.

She said on that occasion a friend was staying over with her and sleeping in the same bed as her. At some stage during the night her father came into the room, told her to spread her legs and sexually assaulted her. He also forced her to perform oral sex on him.

The man was re-arrested and interviewed again in 2014 during which he denied all the allegations and pointed out that his daughter had previously withdrawn allegations she made against him.

Colman Cody SC, defending, said his client didn't accept the jury's verdict.

He asked the court to accept the man's co-operation with the garda investigation and the fact that he allowed his home to be searched.

Mr Cody told Ms Justice Creedon that his client had a difficult childhood due to domestic violence in the home.

His father left the family when he was a young child and he assisted his mother in raising his younger siblings. Counsel said the man had a “limited education”.