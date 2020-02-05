Tipperary electoral staff told to expect Saturday election

Voters in Tipperary may yet go to the polls with the rest of the country.

The vote had been thrown into doubt following the death of a candidate.

Marese Skeehan, an independent candidate from Thurles, was found dead in her home on Monday.

Electoral staff have been told to expect the vote to take place.

The returning officer for the constituency says it is subject to written confirmation.

When contacted the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government could not immediately confirm that a decision had been made.

Earlier today, Labour TD Alan Kelly demanded that Minister Eoghan Murphy take immediate decisive action on whether the election will take place in Tipperary this weekend.

The Attorney General's Office has been examining legal arguments that claim delaying the General Election vote in Tipperary may be unconstitutional.