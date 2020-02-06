News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home On the Canvass Never Mind The Ballots
Home»ireland»ELECTION 2020

Tipperary election candidate Marese Skehan to be laid to rest today

Tipperary election candidate Marese Skehan to be laid to rest today
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, February 06, 2020 - 10:10 AM

Tipperary General Election candidate Marese Skehan is being laid to rest this morning.

The independent candidate died suddenly on Monday.

The funeral service for Ms Skehan is this monring and will be followed by burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

Ms Skehan was described by locals as a lady who was determined to stand up for the values she believed in.

Her death initially led to the possibility of voting in the constituency being postponed.

But last night Local Government Minister Eoghan Murphy signed an electoral order allowing it to proceed.

READ MORE

Here's how the weather is shaping up for election day

More on this topic

Here's how the weather is shaping up for election dayHere's how the weather is shaping up for election day

Murphy signs electoral order; Tipperary to go to polls on SaturdayMurphy signs electoral order; Tipperary to go to polls on Saturday

Election 2020: Sinn Féin facing pressure despite Conor Murphy apologyElection 2020: Sinn Féin facing pressure despite Conor Murphy apology

David Davin-Power: Fine Gael managing dwindling expectationsDavid Davin-Power: Fine Gael managing dwindling expectations


TOPIC: Election 2020

The Mick Clifford Podcast