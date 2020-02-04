Tipp vote may not be held until February 28 or 29 following death of candidate

The returning officer for Tipperary has said that it might be the end of February before people in the county go to the polls.

The general election vote will not go ahead in the constituency on Saturday following the death on an Independent candidate.

Marese Skehan, from Thurles, is understood to have been found dead in her home.

James Seymour, returning officer for Tipperary, anounced yesterday: "I hereby give notice that I am countermanding (revoking), with immediate effect, the poll scheduled to take place in the constituency of Tipperary on Saturday 8th February 2020, following the death of the nominated candidate, Marese Skehan of Cabra Road, Thurles, County Tipperary.

“I hereby give notice that all acts done in connection with the election (other than the nomination of the surviving candidates) are void and that a fresh election will be held (date to be confirmed by the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government).”

Speaking RTÉ's Morning Ireland today, Mr Seymour said the earliest date the vote could take place is February 28 or 29.

He told the show that following the news Ms Skehan's death he "had to notify the Minister for Housing Planning and Local Government and also the clerk of the Dáil, which we did last night.

"On foot of that, it's governed by the Electoral Act of 1992. The Minister, hopefully this morning, will issue me with a new date for the polling.

"In effect, the polling date that was scheduled for the 8th of February for the constituency of Tipperary is now postponed. But there will be a new date as quickly as possible."

Mr Seymour said his team had spent the night trying to prepare for a future polling date.

"In line with the legislation, we understand that if we were to receive notice this morning that the earliest we would be able to re-open nominations would be Wednesday the 5th - as in tomorrow at 10am.

"We would be required by law then to close the nominations at 12 noon on the 12th of February."

Mr Seymour said that given postal votes must be reissued and taking other logistics into account, the earliest possible date for the vote to take place to be at the end of the month.

"The earliest possible date [for the vote] I would anticipate subject to the Minister's direction, maybe the 28th or 29th of February," said Mr Seymour.

He added that candidates who are already nominated will remain "validly nominated".

- additional reporting from Sarah Slater