Tipp couple fail in claim over ex-demo car

A couple who sued over defects in an ex-demonstration car they bought have failed in the High Court to overturn an arbitrator's award that they should have accepted an offer to have 80% of the cost of repairs paid for.

Patrick and Ann Ryan of Mullinahone, Co Tipperary, sued the dealer, Kevin O'Leary (Clonmel) who sold them the Opel Meriva car for €17,650 in May 2013. The makers General Motors were later joined in the case.

The car had been used as a demo model from 2012 and had 24,000km on the clock.

The Ryans had three years' trouble-free motoring, putting up another 70,000km, when the car broke down and had to be towed to the garage. It broke down on two further occasions and the Ryans had to pay for those two repairs.

There was a dispute between motor engineers engaged by the Ryans and by O’Learys as to the cause of the problem.

The Ryans’ engineer said it was a manufacturing defect while the dealer's engineer believed the problem was an overheating fuel pump caused by wear and tear over the years.

The car has been off the road since February 2016 and has been stored by a relative of the Ryans.

Attempts to resolve the issue were unsuccessful and General Motors, on behalf of O'Learys, offered to cover 80% of the €5,000 repair bill.

The Ryans did not accept this and wanted to hand the car back and recover the purchase price along with towing/repair costs.

They brought Circuit Court proceedings against O'Learys but the case was stayed to have the dispute referred to arbitration under a clause in the sale contract.

The arbitrator, who joined General Motors as a respondent, found last December the couple should have accepted the 80% of repairs offered.

The Ryans then applied to the High Court to set aside the award on grounds including it was irrational, contrary to accepted principles of law, and that the arbitrator failed to take into account the evidence before him.

O'Learys and General Motors opposed the application.

The High Court's Mr Justice David Barniville dismissed the application saying he there was "no merit to any of the grounds or arguments raised by them".

The judge accepted the Ryans were honest and decent people who had suffered from admitted problems with the car.

They are now left in the very unfortunate situation that the car has been sitting in storage for more than two and half years, he said.

While he had no express power to do so, and the respondents had no obligation to act on foot of his comment, it would reflect very well on them if further consideration was given to reviving the 80% repair offer or otherwise attempting to rebuilding the relationship with the Ryans.

It would equally reflect well on the Ryans to respond positively to any such initiative, he said.