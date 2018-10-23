Home»Breaking News»ireland

Tina Cahill admits fatally stabbing fiancé in Sydney 'while suffering PTSD'

Tuesday, October 23, 2018 - 07:44 AM

A newly-engaged Irish woman was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) when she fatally stabbed her fiancé in Sydney, a judge has been told.

Tina (Cathrina) Cahill, 27, from Wexford, was due to face a murder trial in the New South Wales Supreme Court today.

But the charge was downgraded and she pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the basis of substantial impairment by abnormality of the mind.

Tina Cahill and David Walsh

Cahill admitted unlawfully killing 29-year-old David Walsh - who was also from Wexford - between February 17 and 18 in 2017 in Padstow.

Prosecutor Nanette Williams said the Crown accepted the plea to the less serious offence on the basis that Cahill was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder at the time.

Her barrister, James Trevallion, said the abnormality of mind was caused by Mr Walsh's conduct towards his client, submitting that the judge needed to be aware of the "extent of the provocation and controlling behaviour" by Mr Walsh.

The couple's two housemates, now back in Ireland, could give evidence about the nature of the relationship.

They also were witnesses to events on February 17 at two east Sydney pubs, the Cock'N'Bull Hotel and the Doncaster Hotel, and at the Padstow address, Mr Trevallion said.

READ MORE: Man, 35, charged in connection with murder of Amanda Carroll

The Crown and defence have yet to prepare an agreed statement of facts for Justice Peter Johnson to use as the basis for Cahill's sentence hearing on November 1.

Ms Williams said the Crown was seeking victim impact statements from Mr Walsh's brothers and from a number of children in Ireland.

Cahill's mother and father had travelled to Sydney for her court appearance.

"She's doing OK, but that's all I can really say at this stage," Mr Trevallion said after the hearing.

"Her mother and father are over here from Ireland supporting her. They have had a chance to talk to her in court today."

PA


KEYWORDS

CrimeMurderAustraliaSydneyWexford

Related Articles

Old Bailey judge to hear Tommy Robinson contempt case

€10k compensation offered to credit union

Fraudulent concert ticket and silage wrap offers

Confused burglar who woke house opens front door to allow gardai in, court hears

More in this Section

No plans to change citizenship laws for children born in Ireland to foreign parents, says Justice Minister

Procession remembers victims of five atrocities on Belfast’s Shankill Road

Abortion law campaigners in the North hopeful of ‘crucial opportunity’ at Westminster

Gallagher puzzled as to why fellow candidate Casey doesn't like him


Breaking Stories

Ask a counsellor: ‘I’m scared my messy relationship history will put my new partner off me’

Whole world in their hands: Icons design globes in aid of GOAL

Nerina Pallot dancing to her own tune

Little-known plan could save you inheritance tax

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 20, 2018

    • 11
    • 22
    • 31
    • 36
    • 44
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »