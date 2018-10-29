Home»Breaking News»ireland

Time running out to apply for student grant applications

Monday, October 29, 2018 - 07:37 AM

It is the final call for student grant applications.

Susi, the national student grant awarding authority, says November 1 is the closing date for anyone applying for a grant for the current 2018/19 academic year.

Communications Manager Aoife Greene says time is running out.

"We're issuing our final call this week for student grant application," she said.

"Our online system will be closing on Thursday, November 1 and after that you won't be able to make an application online.

"We are looking for students to do that as soon as possible."

